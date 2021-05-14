Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $810.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

