Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.