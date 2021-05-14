freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. freenet has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.