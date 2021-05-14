Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%.

FREQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

