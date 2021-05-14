Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.66 ($81.96).

FME opened at €66.72 ($78.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

