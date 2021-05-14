Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $164.89 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,499.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.