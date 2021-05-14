FUD.finance Price Tops $23.89 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $564,163.28 and $55,198.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $23.89 or 0.00047607 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

