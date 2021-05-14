Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $150.42 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.82 or 1.00185881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00254526 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 251,849,728 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

