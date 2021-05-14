FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post $14.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.58 million and the highest is $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,522. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

