FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

