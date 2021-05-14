FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Boosted by G.Research

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.20). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

