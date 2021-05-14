FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Lifted by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

TRP stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

