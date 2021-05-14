FY2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

