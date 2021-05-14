FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

VNP stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,694. The company has a market cap of C$233.67 million and a PE ratio of 89.69. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.52.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

