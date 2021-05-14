FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Issued By Oppenheimer

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

