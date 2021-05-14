FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of APLT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $368.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,215 shares of company stock valued at $160,155 in the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

