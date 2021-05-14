FY2025 EPS Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Reduced by Analyst

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

