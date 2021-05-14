GameCredits Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $868,049.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00649435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,393,102 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.