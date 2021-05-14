Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

