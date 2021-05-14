Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 220,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

