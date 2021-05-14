Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. 14,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,020. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.