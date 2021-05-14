Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,058,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,579 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.87. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.