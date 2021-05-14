Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $95.36.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.