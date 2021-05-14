Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 6,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

