Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 198,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.