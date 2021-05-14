Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $973,674.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $229.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

