GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

