Gatechain Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

