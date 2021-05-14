Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GATO opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

In related news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

