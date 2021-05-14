GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.