GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

