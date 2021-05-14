Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

GEM stock traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.62 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,312. The company has a market cap of £100.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Gemfields Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.71.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

