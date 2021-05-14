General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get General Finance alerts:

NASDAQ GFN opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in General Finance by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.