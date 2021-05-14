Genesis Shards Price Tops $1.36 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $1.07 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.