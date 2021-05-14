Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

