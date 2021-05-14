Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Trading Up 17.4%

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 135,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 34,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361 in the last ninety days.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

