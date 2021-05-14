Geoffrey M. Price Sells 25,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $1,384,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,368,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $53.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

