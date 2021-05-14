George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.60.

George Weston stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. George Weston has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

