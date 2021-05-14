Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 288,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,966,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial boosted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.