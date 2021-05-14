Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS GBNXF remained flat at $$19.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

