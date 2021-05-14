Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.6% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 127.6% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

