goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $$114.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. goeasy has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $126.64.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

