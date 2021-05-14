goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

goeasy stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$143.64. 32,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,788. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$46.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,110,386.71. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

