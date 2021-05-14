Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall Buys 50,000 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GOGO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

