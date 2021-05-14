Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

