Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

