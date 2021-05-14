Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 147.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 128,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 63.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.