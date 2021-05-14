GoldFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,271.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. GoldFund has a market cap of $466,414.36 and $1,271.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008355 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001245 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

