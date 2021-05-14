GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 77,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. GoodRx has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 in the last three months.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.