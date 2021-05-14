GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

GDRX stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 145,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last ninety days.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

